Serie A: Juventus defender Patrice Evra joins Marseille on 18-month contract

France international full back Patrice Evra has joined Olympique de Marseille from Italian champions Juventus, the Ligue 1 club has confirmed.

Evra, who joined Juventus from Manchester United in 2014, started three Serie A games for the Turin-based club this season and has signed an 18-month contract with the French side.

Marseille, who are currently in seventh place in Ligue 1, said in a statement that the 35-year-old would attend a news conference later on Thursday to confirm the move.

Elsewhere, Antonio Cassano, the colourful Italian forward famous for his love of food and women, has agreed to terminate his contract with Sampdoria after being frozen out of the squad.

The 34-year-old, who was in his second stint at the club, has not played at all this season under coach Marco Giampaolo after scoring just twice in 24 outings in 2015-16.

Italian media have reported that Cassano, a free agent, could end his career if he did not receive any offers from Serie A.

Born in the southern Italian city of Bari, Cassano's career has taken him to AS Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Parma and has been marked by tantrums and personality clashes.