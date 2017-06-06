Serie A: Former Inter coach Stefano Pioli agrees to join Fiorentina on a two-year deal

Milan: Former Inter Milan and Lazio coach Stefano Pioli has agreed terms to take over at Fiorentina on a two-year deal, the Serie A club announced on Tuesday.

Pioli was sacked three games before the end of a roller-coaster Serie A campaign with Inter that saw a quality-packed Nerazzurri side go from Champions League qualification contenders to missing out on European football altogether.

But Fiorentina, where Pioli played 156 times between 1989 and 1995, were quick to make the 51-year-old coach an offer following the departure of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa.

"Fiorentina announces the club has reached agreement with Stefano Pioli, who will take over as first team coach," said a statement by Fiorentina on Tuesday.

"The new coach will sign a two-year deal, with the option of a third."

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A, three points adrift of the Europa League qualification places.

Pioli's appointment means fans will be hoping for a return to qualifying for Europe.

He led Lazio to a third-place finish in his first season with the club in 2014-2015, only to be sacked in April 2016 after a 4-1 derby defeat to Roma.

Pioli took over from sacked Inter Milan coach Frank De Boer on November 8, leading Inter to a 2-2 derby draw with AC Milan in his first game in charge of the Nerazzurri.

But after steering the club to 12 victories in his first 16 games at the helm, Inter's troubles began in March.

Following a 7-1 San Siro rout of Atalanta, Inter went on an eight-match winless run featuring six defeats and including humiliating reverses to Sampdoria and Crotone that saw them fall out of contention for a place in Europe.