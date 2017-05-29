Serie A: AS Roma's Francesco Totti bids adieu to glittering career with emotional final game at Stadio Olimpico

Roma's Francesco Totti is tossed in the air by his teammates after an Italian Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Totti played his final match with Roma against Genoa after a 25-season career with his hometown club. AP
AS Roma fans display banners for Francesco Totti after his last game. Reuters
The legendary Totti enters Stadio Olimpico for one last time as a player. AS Roma website
An emotional Totti before his final game against Genoa. AS Roma website
Roma captain Totti acknowledges the fans at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Just look at the crowd. AS Roma website
Legend recognises legend. Daniel De Rossi hugs Totti before awarding him with a small memento ahead of his final game. AS Roma website
25 years at Roma and he deserves it all. Totti waves goodbye to the fans after the game against Genoa in the Serie A. AS Roma website
Totti poses before making his final appearance for Roma. Who wouldn't miss him?
Everyone loves Totti, especially his teammates and coaches. AS Roma website
Totti addresses the crowd holding a number 10 plaque at the Stadio Olimpico. AS Roma website
'Il Re di Roma' - The King of Roma gives a final speech after staying with the club for 25 years. AS Roma
Totti with daughter Isabela after giving his final speech at the Stadio di Olimpico. AS Roma website