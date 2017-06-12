Serie A: AC Milan close in on singing Portugal sensation Andre Silva

Milan: AC Milan are on the verge of capturing Portugal sensation Andre Silva from Porto as the resurgent Serie A giants continue to build for next season.

Television pictures early on Monday showed Silva, often described as the "the new Cristiano Ronaldo", on his way to undergo a medical in Milan.

The 21-year-old striker was a reported target for a number of top European clubs.

But after Milan failed in bids to land Andrea Belotti from Torino and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, Silva is now expected to sign for the seven-time European champions.

He would become their fourth recruit in as many weeks following the signing of Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Ivorian Franck Kessie (Atalanta) and Argentinian centre-back Mateo Musaccio.

Milan were recently sold to Chinese investors by long-time club owner Silvio Berlusconi in a bid to inject fresh impetus into their attempt to rejoin the elite of European football.