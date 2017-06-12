Serie A: AC Milan close in on singing Portugal sensation Andre Silva

You are here:
SportsAFPJun, 12 2017 16:04:40 IST

Milan: AC Milan are on the verge of capturing Portugal sensation Andre Silva from Porto as the resurgent Serie A giants continue to build for next season.

File image of Porto's forward Andre Silva controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match. AFP

Television pictures early on Monday showed Silva, often described as the "the new Cristiano Ronaldo", on his way to undergo a medical in Milan.

The 21-year-old striker was a reported target for a number of top European clubs.

But after Milan failed in bids to land Andrea Belotti from Torino and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund, Silva is now expected to sign for the seven-time European champions.

He would become their fourth recruit in as many weeks following the signing of Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez (Wolfsburg), Ivorian Franck Kessie (Atalanta) and Argentinian centre-back Mateo Musaccio.

Milan were recently sold to Chinese investors by long-time club owner Silvio Berlusconi in a bid to inject fresh impetus into their attempt to rejoin the elite of European football.


Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 04:04 pm | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 04:04 pm

