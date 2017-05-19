Sensex pares gains after hitting record peak earlier | Reuters

Sensex edged up on Friday after touching a record high, its fourth peak in five sessions, as profit-booking pared overall gains led by consumer stocks that rallied after rates for goods and services under a new tax were finalised.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.10 percent at 30,464.92 after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session to its highest ever, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.02 percent lower at 9,427.90.

The BSE index gained 0.92 percent on week, while the NSE index rose 0.30 percent, with both indexes logging their second straight weekly gain. (Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

