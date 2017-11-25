You are here:
Senior U-23 World Wrestling Championship: India's Ritu Phogat wins silver medal in 48 kg category

SportsPTINov, 25 2017 13:39:57 IST

New Delhi: India wrestler Ritu Phogat (48kg) clinched the silver medal in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Poland.

Ritu Phogat lost to Turkish opponent in the final. Twitter/@PhogatRitu

The 23-year-old, who had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year, lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver.

In quarter-final, Ritu defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka 4-2 points before defeating Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu 4-3 points in the semi-final.

Ritu had won the National chamionship in Indore this month. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.


Published Date: Nov 25, 2017 01:39 pm | Updated Date: Nov 25, 2017 01:39 pm


