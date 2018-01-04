Preview: After three days of league action, the Senior National Kabaddi Championships presently underway at Hyderabad's Gachibowli stadium makes its way into the business end of the tournament.
From 30 teams on 1 January, the number of men's teams is down to eight and these teams will face each other in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Teams from Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Services and Railways have made it to the final eight. Almost every team is filled with Pro Kabaddi stars and here's a look at how each team stack up against their opponent in the quarter-final
Quarter-final 1
Karnataka vs Uttarakhand (5:45 pm IST)
The Karnataka team captained by Shabeer Bapu boasts of names ranging from breakaway stars from the 2017 season of PKL like Prashant Kumar Rai and K Prapanjan to big names like Sukesh Hegde and S Jeeva Kumar. This heady mix of experience and youth has held them in good stead in their league matches against a top-billed Services and Tamil Nadu.
Karnataka are up against Uttarakhand led by the exceptional Pardeep Narwal who has been ably supported in this tournament by the other youngster, Sunil Kumar. Uttarakhand have had a good run in this tournament so far beating the likes of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
Quarter-final 2
Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra (6:45 pm IST)
The Uttar Pradesh team led by star raider Rahul Chaudhari started off their campaign with a massive win against BSNL and followed it up with successive victories over Himachal Pradesh led by Ajay Thakur and Manipur.
Uttar Pradesh faces probably what can be termed as the strongest side of the tournament — Maharashtra.
The side led by Rishank Devadiga boasts of big stars like Girish Ernak, Nilesh Salunke and Sachin Shingade. They have been in rampaging form defeating Gujarat, Pondicherry, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir without breaking a sweat.
Quarter-final 3
Haryana vs Rajasthan (7:45 pm IST)
This match is billed as the clash of the heavyweights. The Haryana team led by veteran Anup Kumar is filled with superstars like Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada and Sandeep Narwal. A team having stars in every position has had a easy run in the tournament defeating Assam, Odisha and Kerala. Their major challenge came in the pre-quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh where Haryana just managed to beat the Ajay Thakur-led side to reach the quarters.
Haryana takes on Rajasthan for a place in the semi-final. The Rajasthan side led by a young Sachin has experienced raiders like Deepak Niwas Hooda and Wazir Singh in their ranks. They have had a mix of close encounters and comprehensive wins in the initial stages of the tournament.
Quarter-final 4
Services vs Railways (8:45 pm IST)
Defending champions Services will take on Railways in the last quarter-final match of the day. The star-studded Services line-up consisting of players like Nitin Tomar, Ajay Kumar, Surjeet, Jaideep and Monu Goyat is led by Manish Kumar. It was a mixed day for Services on Day 2 of the tournament as they trounced Vidarbha (84-19) but lost to Karnataka in the span of a few hours. Services comprehensively defeated Bihar in the pre-quarters to book a quarter-final berth against a sgtrong Railways side.
Railways led by Kuldeep Singh have made their way to the business end of tournament defeating Bengal, Andhra and Madhya Pradesh along the way. The Railways side is bolstered with the presence of stars in every department like Mohit Chhillar, Rajesh Mondal, Parvesh Bhainswal and Shrikant Jadhav.
Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 18:03 PM | Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018 20:25 PM
Highlights
FT: Maharashtra 44-36 Uttar Pradesh
A roller coaster affair ends in triumph for Maharashtra. Rahul Chaudhari's heroics went in vain as Nitin Madane's 4-point raid in the second half turned the game on its head. Maharashtra will now face Karnataka in the semi-finals. Young Maharashtra defender Ruturaj was the star of the show in defence and his performance was certainly noteworthy
Maharashtra Starting 7 - Rishank Devadiga (C), Nilesh Salunkhe, Girish Ernak, Sachin Shingade, Ruturaj Koravi, Nitin Madane, Vikas Kale
FT Karnataka 51-31 Uttarakhand
Karnataka become first team to reach the semi-finals of the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Chamspionship. Prashanth Kumar Rai was the star of the show with 20 raid points. They will face the winners of the quarter-final between Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra that's coming up next very shortly. Stay tuned
20:25 (IST)
The third quarter-final between Rajasthan and Haryana is underway!
20:21 (IST)
Anup Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar and Sandeep Narwal all will be in action in the third quarter-final between Haryana and Rajashthan
20:18 (IST)
20:13 (IST)
Maharashtra are slowing the game down. They have the game firmly in their grasps with Rahul Chaudhari on the bench. Maharashtra lead 42-36 with 2 minutes to play
20:10 (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari OUT!
Big moment in the game as Rahul Chaudhari is tackled. Maharashtra now lead 42-35. With four minutes to go it could just be curtains for UP
20:09 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga escapes from a do-or-die raid with a fine point. Crucial point for Maharashtra who lead 41-35
20:08 (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari is not giving up. He pounces on Vikas Kale's advanced tackle to reduce the deficit. Maharashtra lead 40-35
20:06 (IST)
SUPER 10!
Nitin Madane complets his super 10. And the Maharashtra raider has put them on course for a victory after UP appeared to have spoilt their plans. Maharashtra lead 40-34 now with 7 minutes to play
20:02 (IST)
20:00 (IST)
NITIN MADANE! YOU BEAUTY!
Another twist. Nitin Madane scores a 4-point raid and Maharashtra are back in the lead. 33-31 the score with ten minutes still to play
19:58 (IST)
ALL OUT!
Maharashtra have [perished. Rahul Chaudhari has inspired a fine comeback for UP who now lead the contest 29-28
19:58 (IST)
SUPER 10!
Rahul Chaudhari completes his super 10. UP close in on an all out
19:57 (IST)
DEVADIGA OUT!
Rishank Devadiga out in a do-or-die raid and Maharashtra's lead is just two points
19:56 (IST)
UP turning it around and it's Maharashtra now down to three men. Ruturaj who has been Maharashtra's chief defender is out.
19:54 (IST)
SUPER TACKLE!
UP fighting back again. Desai is tackled by the three man of UP and it's a super tackle. Maharashtra lead 27-22 with 13 minutes to play
19:54 (IST)
CRUCIAL!
Rahul Chaudhari once again takes Girish Ernak out of the game and UP are back with three men on the mat. Maharashtra still lead by 7 points though
19:51 (IST)
BIG RAID! Rishank Devadiga brings back 2 points in a do-or-die raid. Maharastra's lead now lead by 7 points again
19:47 (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari back among the points in this game as he sends Girish Ernak packing. Good start for UP. Maharashtra lead 23-18
19:46 (IST)
Second half starts and UP pick up the first point after the restarts as Nitin Madane is tackled
19:41 (IST)
HT: Maharashtra 22-15 Uttar Pradesh
Maharashtra edge ahead late in the first half to establish a healthy lead in the first half
19:32 (IST)
ALL OUT!
Maharashtra have forced an all out on Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra lead 17-11.
19:30 (IST)
Maharashtra's Ruturaj Koravi brings up his Super 5 after scoring 6 tackle points
19:27 (IST)
12' Maharashtra 10-10 Uttar Pradesh
Nothing to choose between the two sides after 12 minutes. The defenders are earning their bread. Four Super Tackles in the game so far. Rishank Devadiga and Rahul Chaudhari are failing to get their game going
19:24 (IST)
SUPER TACKLE!
UP reduce the deficit. Nilesh Salunke is tackled and it's a super tackle. Defenders are ruling the roost in this game. Maharashtra lead 10-9
19:21 (IST)
What's wrong with Rahul Chaudhari?
Maharshtra have found a way of stopping the famed raider it seems. Another Super Tackle on Rahul Chaudhari as Maharashtra take a 8-7 lead after 8 minutes
19:19 (IST)
DOUBLE SUPER TACKLES
Rahul Chaudhrai has been Super tackled twice by Maharashtra who have come from 6-2 behind to draw level in this contest. What a game
19:18 (IST)
5' Uttar Pradesh 6-3 Maharashtra
Rahul Chaudhari had given UP a fine start but Maharashtra earned a lifeline by forcing a super tackle on Rahul Chaudhari. Great start to the contest
19:13 (IST)
Nitin Madane picks up Maharashtra's first point with a fine escape. It's 1-1!
19:13 (IST)
The second quarter-final is underway. Rahul Chaudhari starts with a successful raid as Girish Ernak gets out
19:10 (IST)
Maharashtra win the toss and UP will raid first in the game
19:08 (IST)
Maharashtra Starting 7 - Rishank Devadiga (C), Nilesh Salunkhe, Girish Ernak, Sachin Shingade, Ruturaj Koravi, Nitin Madane, Vikas Kale
19:07 (IST)
Maharashtra have a strong side that features many stars like Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Madane, Sachin Shingade an Nilesh Salunke. Uttar Pradesh are a relatively inexperienced side and will heavily rely on Rahul Chaudhari to pull them through this game
19:06 (IST)
19:04 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga: I'm ready for captaincy. I played for UP in Pro Kabaddi but now I will have to play against them, but I'm ready. We will have to play well against Rahul Chaudhari but we are under no pressure and we will play with a positive mindset
18:57 (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari's Uttar Pradesh will take on Rishank Devdiga's Mahasrahtra side in second quarter-final shortly
18:56 (IST)
18:53 (IST)
ALL OUT!
Uttarakhand have a rare moment of joy as they forced an all out on Karnataka but it's too little too late as the South Indians lead 51-31 with less than a minute left
18:50 (IST)
Karnataka 48-25 Uttarakhand
Karnataka conserving their energy. Uttarakhand now all but playing for pride and trying to reduce the eventual margin of defeat. Just three minutes to go in this first quarter-final
18:45 (IST)
Karnataka have slowed the game down and are happy to go back with empty raids. It's not a surprise considering they have a 23 point lead with just 6 minutes to play
18:41 (IST)
Some joy for Uttarakhand and Nitin Rawal sends Jeeva Kumar on the bench with a running hand touch. Karnataka still lead 46-22
18:38 (IST)
ALL OUT!
Prashanth Kumar Rai forces another all-out on Uttarakhand as Karnatake now lead 44-19.
18:37 (IST)
25' Karnataka 38-18 Uttarakhand
It's not Pardeep Narwal's day as he is tackled again once again. Sukesh Hegde is inching towards his super 10. Uttarakhand's defence has no answers to the Karnatka raiders in this game and it appears that the South Indians are going to book a semi-final place
18:33 (IST)
Second half starts! Pardeep Narwal is tackled in his very first raid in the second half before Prashanth Rai gets another touch point for Karnataka who lead 36-15
18:28 (IST)
HT: Karnataka 33-14 Uttarakhand
Prashanth Kumar Rai has destroyed Uttarakjhand single-handedly in this first half scoring 12 points. He has been well supported by Shabeer Bapu and Sukesh Hegde in the raiding department while Jeeva Kumar and Co have managed to keep the dangerous Pardeep Narwal quiet. Can Pardeep produce some magic and pull Uttarakhand back into the contest? Or will Karnatake continue their dominance. Stay tuned for more updates from the second half!
18:25 (IST)
ANOTHER ALL OUT! Karnataka is on fire!
33-14! Karnataka have built a mammoth lead and it's going to be an uphill task for Uttarakhand to come back into the game even with Pardeep Narwal in their ranks
18:22 (IST)
Karnataka leading Uttarakhand 27-13 with two minutes to go in the first half
18:21 (IST)
PARDEEP NARWAL TACKLED!
Uttarakhand's hopes are crumbling as Pardeep Narwal is sent to the bench. Meanwhile Prashanth Kumar Rai is going great guns having already brought up his super 10 in the first half
18:20 (IST)
15' Karnataka 24-11 Uttarakhand
Pardeep Narwal has scored his fifth point in the game, but he is lacking support from his fellow raiders and more importantly from the defence who have been all over the place against Prashanth Kumar Rai
18:17 (IST)
ALL OUT! Karnatka running away with it
Sukesh Hegde has joined the party along with Prashanth Kumar Rai and the Karnatka raiders have ran rings around the Uttarakhand defence. The South Indians lead 20-8. There is too much pressure on Pardeep Narwal to deliver!
18:15 (IST)
SUPER RAID! Sukesh Hegde makes his mark!
Sukesh Hegde with a fine super raid and Uttarakhand are close to another all-out. Karnataka lead 17-8