The 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championships is all set to reach its conclusion with the Men's semi-finals and final to be played today at the Gachibowli indoor stadium in Hyderabad.
Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Services booked their place in the last four stage of the competition after prevailing in closely-fought encounters at the quarter-final stage and will be looking to against bring their A game to the table as they aim to secure the traditional holy grail in Indian kabaddi.
In the first semi-final, Sukesh Hegde will lead his well-balanced Haryana side against Maharashtra that possesses players like Rishank Devadiga, Nitin Madane, Sachin Shingade and Girish Ernak in their ranks. So it will be a battle between Karnataka's raiders and Maharashtra's defence.
In the second semi-final the mighty Haryana led by the iconic Anup Kumar will seek an improved show against defending champions Services than what his troops managed against Rajasthan side that came pretty close to knocking them out. This clash will see the competition's two most well-rounded teams go head to head and a very tight encounter that's likely to go the distance is expected.
The final will be played an hour after the two semi-finals.
Published Date: Jan 05, 2018 17:28 PM | Updated Date: Jan 05, 2018 18:59 PM
Highlights
MAHARASHTRA WIN!
Rishank Devadiga delivers in the do-or-die raid and Maharashtra win the game by 35-34. What a game! Kabaddi you beauty!
HT: Maharashtra 22-11 Karnataka
Maharashtra's all-round show has put them in a commanding position in this 1st semi-final. Karnataka have a mountain to climb in the 2nd half especially with the Maharashtrian defence going great guns
18:59 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga puts in a captain's performance.
18:58 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA WIN!
Rishank Devadiga delivers in the do-or-die raid and Maharashtra win the game by 35-34. What a game! Kabaddi you beauty!
18:57 (IST)
Maharashtra's last raid will be a do-or-die raid. Rishank goes to raid
18:56 (IST)
There's a late time out. The game is level at 34-34 with 33 second to go. If is stays like this we will see extra time where each team will raid for five times each
18:55 (IST)
We are into the final minute and the game is still level.
18:54 (IST)
SUPER TACKLE!
Maharashtra trap Prapanjan. And the game is level at 34-34!
18:53 (IST)
Less than 2 minutes to go and Nilesh Salunke has perished. Karnataka now lead 34-32
18:53 (IST)
18:51 (IST)
SUPER TACKLE!
Rishank Devadiga is tackled by Karntaka. The lead is down to just 1 points now. Maharashtra lead 32-31
18:46 (IST)
NILESH SALUNKE OUT!
Karnataka closing in on Maharashtra. This game is going down to the wire!
18:45 (IST)
Last 10 minutes to go. Maharashtra leading 28-25! But Prapanjan is looking very dangerous at the moment. Can Maharashtra hold onto their advantage?
18:43 (IST)
RISHANK DEVADIGA to Maharashtra's rescue!
Two fine raids by the captain and he puts Maharashtra 5 points ahead again. 28-23!
18:40 (IST)
Prapanjan is at it again! He has been luring the Maharashtrian defenders into making advanced tackles and profiting from it. Girish Ernak, Maharashtra's top defender in the first half is his latest victim. Maharashtra lead 24-21 with 13 minutes to play
18:37 (IST)
COMEBACK! Shabeer Bapu and Prapanjan have forced Karnataka back in contention. Maharashtra's lead now 23-17!
18:35 (IST)
Sachin Shingade comes on in place of Nilesh Salunke
18:33 (IST)
K Prapanjan with 2 raid points. Good start to the 2nd half for Karnataka
18:32 (IST)
Second half resumes!
18:28 (IST)
HT: Maharashtra 22-11 Karnataka
Maharashtra's all-round show has put them in a commanding position in this 1st semi-final. Karnataka have a mountain to climb in the 2nd half especially with the Maharashtrian defence going great guns
18:24 (IST)
ALL OUT!
Nilesh Salunke makes great use of the lobby to clean up the three remaining Karnataka players in a single raid. Maharashtra are running away. 22-9 they lead with 2 minutes to go in the first half
18:23 (IST)
Maharashtra on top! Lead by 16-8 with 3 minutes to play in the first half!
18:21 (IST)
Prapanjan comes to raid. Prashanth Kumar Rai has failed to produce his magic today and it's time for the young Tamil Thalaivas star to step up for Karnataka
18:19 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga is on top here. Another touch point for the Maharashtra captain who stretches his side's lead to 14-5 with 6 minutes to go in the first half
18:16 (IST)
ALL OUT!
Maharashtra clean up Karnataka with their defence coming to the party. Rishank Devadiga's boys stretch their lead to 11-5
18:15 (IST)
8-4! Maharashtra have turned the screws on Karnataka who stare at an all out
18:14 (IST)
It's been a battle of chess so far. Despite the strength in the raiding departments both teams aren't taking many risks and taking the game to a third raid. After 9 minutes Maharashtra lead the contest by by 7-4
18:12 (IST)
4-4! Maharashtra are level. Their defence have shown a glimpse of their ability with fine combination tackle
18:11 (IST)
18:09 (IST)
Nitin Madane last night's hero for Maharashtra opens their account with a smart bonus. Karnataka leading 3-1 after 4 minutes
18:07 (IST)
BONUS!
Sukesh Hegde opens the scoring with a bonus in the do-or-die raid. Karnataka lead 1-0!
18:07 (IST)
Slow start to the game. No points in the first four raids. So Sukesh Hegde comes in for the game's first do-or-die raid
18:05 (IST)
We are underway. Sukesh Hegde with the first raid for Karnataka
18:03 (IST)
Both teams are out on the court and ready for the toss
18:02 (IST)
Karnataka beat Uttarakhand 51-31 in the quarter-final to reach the semi-final, while Maharashtra edged past Uttar Pradesh 44-36 to reach last four
17:56 (IST)
Rishank Devadiga on Maharashtra's opponents: Karnataka played very well against Uttarakhand. They have a very good defender in Jeeva Kumar and we will have to be careful while raiding.
17:44 (IST)
Semi-finals schedule
SF 1: Karnataka vs Maharashtra - 5:45 PM IST
SF 2: Haryana vs Services - 6:45 PM IST
17:41 (IST)
Missed the quarter-finals? Here's a wrap of the last 8 encounters
Anup Kumar's Haryana survive scare; Prashanth Rai, Nitin Madane outshine stars
Read more: http://www.firstpost.com/sports/senior-national-kabaddi-championships-anup-kumars-haryana-survive-scare-prashanth-rai-nitin-madane-outshine-stars-4287891.html
17:05 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the Men's semi-finals and final of the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championships in Hyderabad. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Services sealed their passage to the semi-finals with hard-earned wins in their respective quarter-final matches that produced pulsating Kabaddi action.
On Friday, Seukesh Hegde's Karnataka will take on Riashank Devadiga-led Maharashtra side before Anup Kumar will ready his star-studded Haryana side to play Nitin Tomar's Services side. Anup and Co will be looking to avenge last season's loss against the Services in last edition's final, so be prepared for some fireworks in the two semifinal encounters before the grand final takes place. Stay tuned for all the action as the Kabaddi Nationals approaches its conclusion