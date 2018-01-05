Hello and welcome to Live coverage of the Men's semi-finals and final of the 65th Senior National Kabaddi Championships in Hyderabad. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Services sealed their passage to the semi-finals with hard-earned wins in their respective quarter-final matches that produced pulsating Kabaddi action.

On Friday, Seukesh Hegde's Karnataka will take on Riashank Devadiga-led Maharashtra side before Anup Kumar will ready his star-studded Haryana side to play Nitin Tomar's Services side. Anup and Co will be looking to avenge last season's loss against the Services in last edition's final, so be prepared for some fireworks in the two semifinal encounters before the grand final takes place. Stay tuned for all the action as the Kabaddi Nationals approaches its conclusion