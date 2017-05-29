Sebastian Vettel wins ahead of Kimi Raikkonen as Ferrari end jinx at Monaco Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, center, holds the trophy on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco. With the win, Vettel moved 25 points clear of Lewis Hamilton. Daniel Ricciardo finished third. AP
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland leads the start of the Monaco Grand Prix. Sebastian Vettel started second but he changed halfway through the 78-lap race. When he came back out of his pit stop, he was in front of Raikkonen
Spectators from yachts watch the Monaco Grand Prix. The race in the Principality is the crown jewel of the Formula 1 circuit. AP
McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne car is removed following a crash during qualifying session. Reuters
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel celebrates after winning the Monaco Grand Prix. Vettel's third win this season was the 45th of his career. AP
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel while his second-placed teammate Kimi Raikkonen stands aloof during the podium ceremony. Raikkonen was stony-faced after being on the receiving end of what seemed like clear team orders favoring his teammate Vettel.
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo celebrates third place on the podium with the trophy. Reuters