Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Opener Kyle Coetzer takes hosts to first 'official' ODI win over Test nation

Edinburgh: Kyle Coetzer smashed a century as Scotland beat Zimbabwe by 26 runs on Thursday to end their wait for a first official one-day international victory over a Test nation.

Scotland's recent win over Sri Lanka was not seen as their first success against a Test opposition as the two-game series was not given full one-day international status.

But the Scots didn't have to wait long to get off the mark as captain Coetzer inspired their surprise success at the Grange in Edinburgh.

Coetzer's innings of 109 consisted of 13 fours and 2 sixes before he was caught off the bowling of Sean Williams. The Scotland opener was well supported by Craig Wallace and Michael Leask, who both recorded half centuries to put up a total of 317-6 from 50 overs.

Zimbabwe had reached 107-4 before rain forced a Duckworth-Lewis rule adjusted run chase.

Now chasing 299 for a victory, Zimbabwe seemed to be on course as Malcolm Waller smashed 92 and Sean Williams added 70.

But Scotland weren't to be denied a victory, with Con de Lange taking five wickets, as Zimbabwe lost its plot towards the end and were dismissed for 272.

This was the first match in their two-match series against World Number 11 Zimbabwe