Santosh Trophy: Karnataka face defending champions Bengal in semi-finals; Mizoram up against Kerala

Kolkata: Karnataka set up a semi-final date with defending champions Bengal beating Mizoram 1-0 in the National Football Championship for the 72nd Santosh Trophy in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The win helped Karnataka go past Mizoram and top group B on head-to-head as both the teams sealed their last four berth.

In the semi-finals slated for 30 March, Mizoram will face group A toppers Kerala at the Mohun Bagan ground, while Karnataka will lock horns with hosts Bengal at the Howrah Maidan.

Having already sealed a semi-final berth, Mizoram rung in nine changes to test their bench against Karnataka.

Defenders Buanga and Zomuana were only players, retained from their 2-1 win over Punjab.

Both the teams had their chances and it was only in the 74th minute Rajesh S scored the winner from from a goalmouth melee.

Karnataka's win also dashed hopes of a resurgent Goa, which signed off with a 4-1 win over Punjab at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.

Mackroy Peixoto (25th) scored from the spot while Victorino Fernandes doubled the lead four minutes later.

Nestor Dias (59th) and Shubert Pereira (67th) rounded off the tally for Goa before Punjab's Gurtej Singh (90+4th) scored a consolation goal to reduce the margin.