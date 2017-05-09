You are here:
Santa Catarina state league: Chapecoense lift first title since air crash killed 19 of its players

SAO PAULO: Brazilian football club Chapecoense has lifted its first title since the air crash that killed 19 of its players in November.

Chapecoense successfully defended its Santa Catarina state league title on Sunday, despite a 1-0 defeat at home against Avai.

Chapecoense players pose for photos with members of the Colombian military on Monday. AFP

It is Chapecoense's sixth title in the Santa Catarina league, which is a dress rehearsal for the Brazilian championship that starts next weekend.

The Brazilian team can win another title on Thursday in Colombia, playing in the Recopa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

Chapecoense won the first leg 2-1 at home.

The Recopa is between the champions of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana.

Chapecoense was awarded the Copa Sudamericana after the crash in Medellin killed 71 people.


Published Date: May 09, 2017 10:31 am | Updated Date: May 09, 2017 10:31 am

