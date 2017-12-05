Sania Mirza, Vijay Amritraj to grace second Premjit Lall Invitational tennis tournament as guests

Kolkata: Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and veteran Vijay Amritraj will grace the second Premjit Lall Invitational Tournament from 14-17 December.

Top players, including Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, S Balaji, Vishnu Vardhan, have confirmed participation in the Rs 10.05 lakh prize money tournament organised by the Jaidip Mukerjea Tennis Academy at Saltlake.

"They (Sania and Amritraj) will be here to pay tribute to the great Premjit Lall," Mukherjee said at the announcement on Tuesday.

Sania and Amritraj will be in Kolkata for the tournament final 16 December, while the next day of the meet will witness a pro-celeb event.