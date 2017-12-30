You are here:
Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Babita Kumari named in Indian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2018

SportsPTI30 Dec, 2017 20:09:34 IST

Lucknow: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik was on Saturday named in the Indian women's wrestling team for next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a selection trail held in Lucknow.

File photo of Sakshi Malik (L) and Vinesh Phogat. AFP

Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).


The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center in Lucknow.

The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.


Published Date: Dec 30, 2017 08:09 pm | Updated Date: Dec 30, 2017 08:09 pm



