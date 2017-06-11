Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman 'seek payment' from BCCI; cricket body rubbishes report

The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee has reportedly sought suitable remuneration for selecting the next head coach for the Virat Kohli-led team.

According to The Indian Express, the committee, consisting of cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Saurav Ganguly, has already informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) CEO Rahul Johri over its demand.

However, the BCCI rubbished the report in a press release. "BCCI wishes to clarify that there has been no such claim and the story carried by the newspaper is totally baseless and devoid of facts. The contents of this article are malicious and such attempts to dilute and misrepresent the continued contribution of these former legends of Indian cricket are totally incorrect and unfounded.

"BCCI wishes to reiterate the fact that the guidance and recommendations of the CAC are invaluable for the betterment of Indian cricket and we urge the publication to withdraw the said article and make suitable amends."

The Express report had added that the trio has made it clear that they do not want their services to be honorary. Johri is expected to inform the Supreme Court about the demand, which will then take a final call.

It is to be noted that the apex court has come into picture after it decided to take the day-to-day administration of the world's richest cricket body into its own hands in January 2017, after the BCCI showed reluctantance in implementing the Lodha Panel recommendations. The Indian cricket body's administration is currently being helmed by the apex court-appointed Committee of Administrators, led by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai.

However, sections of the BCCI are opposed to the demand made by the "Big Three" of Indian cricket.

“This happens to be a BCCI sub-committee, plus one of them happens to be a BCCI member. Since members of various other BCCI committees don’t get paid, CAC can’t be an exception. There was this demand earlier too, but BCCI turned it down,” a BCCI official was quoted by the daily as saying.

Ganguly is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, while Laxman is a BCCI-contracted commentator.

The report noted that this is not the first time that such a demand is being made by the CAC. The report noted that it was in 2015 under the late Jagmohan Dalmiya that the demand was first made, only to be rejected by him.

While there has been a lot of uncertainty over Kumble's future as the coach of the Indian team, the BCCI seems to have handled the situation for the time being with the incumbent Kumble set to continue till the West Indies tour between 23 June and 10 July.

According to a report in The Times of India, the CAC has found it difficult to remove Kumble at short notice, as the team proceeds to West Indies for a short limited overs series just a week after the Champions Trophy.

In view of such a situation, the report quoted a top source as saying that Kohli has been told to 'adjust' for a while more. There had been reports of a rift between the coach and the captain.

A report in DNA had quoted unnamed BCCI officials as saying that the players had complained about Kumble being "too bossy" and imposing strict fitness standards.

A decision on Kumble's future is expected to be taken on 26 June during a Special General Meeting (SGM). However, there is no clarity over when the committee will conduct interviews for the post of coach.

According to media reports, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput, and Dodda Ganesh are also in the race to be the next coach after the deadline to apply for the position ended on 31 May.

