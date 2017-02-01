Sachin Tendulkar reveals how a waiter’s advice helped him overcome batting flaw

Sachin Tendulkar might of one of the greatest batsmen of all time, and some of his records might be very difficult if not impossible to overhaul by contemporary batsmen, but what makes the 'Master Blaster' a unique figure in history is his humility, as well as his openness to ideas from all sources.

During a recent press interaction at an event in his hometown of Mumbai, Tendulkar admitted to receiving batting tips from a waiter at a restaurant in Chennai, and actually benefited from it after implementing it.

"If you have an open mind you can develop so many things. In Chennai it was a waiter who came up to me and said if you don't mind and don't get offended I want to tell you something. I said go ahead. He said my elbow guard restricts my bat swing. And he was 100 percent right," Tendulkar was quoted as saying according to India Today.

Tendulkar, who was in the event to promote his line of sports equipment and apparel, 'Sachin by Spartan', added that he felt the padding on his elbow guard was inadequate, and he decided to re-design it, getting the fibre and cushion on either side of the guard for enhanced protection.

"I knew I was feeling uncomfortable but I never thought of doing it myself. A few years down the line I got hit a couple of times on my elbow guard and it hurt. That's when I realised padding on elbow guard is inadequate," Tendulkar said. "I instantly redesigned my elbow guard. I needed to re-open it and work on it. Get the fibre and cushion on either side to absorb the impact. In our country everyone from paanwala to CEOs will give you advice. But one should still be open about ideas," he added.

The former India captain also revealed during the interaction that he sported the Indian tricolour on his bat in his final international appearance, saying that it was his way of thanking his fans.

The batting maestro played the final match of his international career in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede Stadium against West Indies in November 2013, with the event turning out to be a highly emotional one for both Tendulkar and fans alike. In an international career spanning nearly a quarter of a century, Tendulkar played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs, topping the run-charts in both formats with 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively. He is also the only cricketer in the history of the sport to have hit 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs).