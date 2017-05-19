Sachin Tendulkar meets Narendra Modi to discuss upcoming ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ biopic

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss an upcoming biopic on his life – 'Sachin a Billion Dreams'.

"Briefed our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi about the film #SachinABillionDreams & received his blessings. Thank you for your inspiring message @narendramodi ji 'Jo khele, Wahi khile!' Could not have agreed more. #SachinABillionDreams," Tendulkar tweeted after the meeting.

Directed by James Erskine, the biographical film will release on 26 May.

"Sachin discussed the key aspects of the movie. Hon'ble Prime Minister was appreciative and gave very positive feedback.

"He said that Sachin's story will inspire many including children on how to rise above challenges and succeed," a source close to the cricketer said about the meeting.