Russia signs deal to expand Kudankulam nuclear plant | Reuters

SportsReutersJun, 01 2017 21:16:30 IST

ST PETERSBURG, Russia Atomstroyexport, a unit of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, has signed an agreement with the Indian government to build two new reactors for the Kudankulam power station in Tamil Nadu, Kremlin documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The agreement to build reactors 5 and 6 should help cement ties between the two countries. It was signed in St Petersburg during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an economic forum.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Published Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:16 pm | Updated Date: Jun 01, 2017 09:16 pm








