Rohan Bopanna wins title with Gabriela Dabrowski: Twitter reactions after the duo's French Open 2017 victory

SportsFP SportsJun, 08 2017 18:32:23 IST

Rohan Bopanna lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, becoming only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a Major on Thursday.

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski with the mixed doubles trophy. Image courtesy: Twitter/@WTA

Bopanna and Dabrowski, seeded seventh, won the title following a stunning turnaround in the final.

Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia's Robert Farah.

The Indo-Canadian duo saved two championship points en route their title victory.

It was also the first time that a Canadian woman won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros.

"Hopefully you've enjoyed that final, there were lots of efforts on both sides," Dabrowski said in the on-court interview after the match.

Here's a look at some of the Twitter reactions after Bopanna's first Grand Slam title at the age of 37.

There were plenty of congratulatory messages from other tennis players and sportspersons

Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi wife's, called the win very special

Sports minister Vijay Goel too congratulated the doubles duo on Twitter

And finally, Harsha Bhogle reminded all the Indians cricket-watching fans that Bopanna was doing the country proud as well


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:32 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:32 pm

