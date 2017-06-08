Rohan Bopanna wins title with Gabriela Dabrowski: Twitter reactions after the duo's French Open 2017 victory

Rohan Bopanna lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, becoming only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a Major on Thursday.
Bopanna and Dabrowski, seeded seventh, won the title following a stunning turnaround in the final.
Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia's Robert Farah.
The Indo-Canadian duo saved two championship points en route their title victory.
It was also the first time that a Canadian woman won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros.
"Hopefully you've enjoyed that final, there were lots of efforts on both sides," Dabrowski said in the on-court interview after the match.
Here's a look at some of the Twitter reactions after Bopanna's first Grand Slam title at the age of 37.
There were plenty of congratulatory messages from other tennis players and sportspersons
Bopannnaaaaaaaaa 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 long time coming !!well done you two #grandslamchampion 🏆🏆#RolandGarros2017@rohanbopanna@GabyDabrowski
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 8, 2017
So proud of @rohanbopanna .. years of working, waiting and knocking on the door 🏆@rolandgarros#firstslam ... Captain Khush Hua!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏾💪🏾
— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 8, 2017
Congratulations @rohanbopanna ! Tense tie breaker at the end .. 👏👍
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) June 8, 2017
Congratulations @rohanbopanna Sir. So proud to see you bring home a Grand Slam Trophy
— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) June 8, 2017
CHAMPION! Big ups to #FriendOfBFC@rohanbopanna, who has won his first mixed double grand-slam at the #FrenchOpen with Gabriela Dabrowski.
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 8, 2017
Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi wife's, called the win very special
Yayyyy yayyyyy Yayyyyy!!!!! 👏👏🎉🎉@rohanbopanna !!!! Congratulations!!! This one is so special!!! #MixedDoublesChampionship#RolandGarros
— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 8, 2017
Sports minister Vijay Goel too congratulated the doubles duo on Twitter
Congratulations to @rohanbopanna & @GabyDabrowski as they win the mixed doubles title at the #FrenchOpen!🏆🎉 #tennis#sportspic.twitter.com/ze0hD5yi6u
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 8, 2017
And finally, Harsha Bhogle reminded all the Indians cricket-watching fans that Bopanna was doing the country proud as well
As we watch cricket,big round of applause for @rohanbopanna for winning the French Open mixed doubles with @GabyDabrowski. Many more to come
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 8, 2017
Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:32 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:32 pm