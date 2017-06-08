Rohan Bopanna wins title with Gabriela Dabrowski: Twitter reactions after the duo's French Open 2017 victory

Rohan Bopanna lifted his maiden Grand Slam title by winning the French Open mixed doubles trophy with Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski, becoming only the fourth Indian ever to clinch a Major on Thursday.

Bopanna and Dabrowski, seeded seventh, won the title following a stunning turnaround in the final.

Playing only his second Grand Slam final, Bopanna and Dabrowski saved two match points to eke out a memorable 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 win over Germany's Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia's Robert Farah.

The Indo-Canadian duo saved two championship points en route their title victory.

It was also the first time that a Canadian woman won the mixed doubles title at Roland Garros.

"Hopefully you've enjoyed that final, there were lots of efforts on both sides," Dabrowski said in the on-court interview after the match.

Here's a look at some of the Twitter reactions after Bopanna's first Grand Slam title at the age of 37.

There were plenty of congratulatory messages from other tennis players and sportspersons

So proud of @rohanbopanna .. years of working, waiting and knocking on the door 🏆@rolandgarros#firstslam ... Captain Khush Hua!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏾💪🏾 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 8, 2017

Congratulations @rohanbopanna ! Tense tie breaker at the end .. 👏👍 — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) June 8, 2017

Congratulations @rohanbopanna Sir. So proud to see you bring home a Grand Slam Trophy — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) June 8, 2017

CHAMPION! Big ups to #FriendOfBFC@rohanbopanna, who has won his first mixed double grand-slam at the #FrenchOpen with Gabriela Dabrowski. — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) June 8, 2017

Lara Dutta, Mahesh Bhupathi wife's, called the win very special

Sports minister Vijay Goel too congratulated the doubles duo on Twitter

And finally, Harsha Bhogle reminded all the Indians cricket-watching fans that Bopanna was doing the country proud as well