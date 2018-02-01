Roger Federer wins 6th Australian Open title: An interactive look at the numbers behind his 20 Grand Slam trophies

Grand Slam No 20!

On 28 January, 2017 the ageless and peerless Roger Federer won his sixth Australian Open title to add another gilded chapter to his record-breaking career. The 36-year-old has reached such a stage in his tennis journey that he makes history with almost every match that he plays. But even by his lofty standards, Australian Open 2018 was remarkable in new ways for the Swiss ace.

Federer's 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over Marin Cilic in the final meant that he defended a Grand Slam title for the first time after US Open 2007-08. Not only did he become the first man to enter the hallowed 20+ Grand Slam club, he also became the oldest man since Ken Rosewall in 1972 to win a Major.

Federer’s achievements further stand out when you look at them in the context of his career — after having failed to win a Major in almost five years, he has now won three in the last 13 months. When Federer took a six-month hiatus from tennis in 2016, most critics had written him off. His return in 2017 kick started one of the most astonishing resurgences in global sport.

With his sixth title at Melbourne, Federer tied Novak Djokovic and Roy Emerson for the most Australian Open men’s singles titles. He continues to defy Father Time and his aging body, and is charting a path that no other player has ever ventured upon before.

Here’s a look at some of the numbers behind his incredible career.