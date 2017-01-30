Roger Federer wins 18 Grand Slams: A look at all the numbers after his 5th Australian Open title

Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to win his fifth Australian Open title on Sunday, picking up a record 18th Grand Slam and his first since winning Wimbledon in 2012.

Here's a look at some of the numbers from the Australian Open final and the Swiss player's record-breaking career.

Grand Slam Titles (18):

Australian Open (5) - 2004, 2006-07, 2010, 2017

French Open (1) - 2009

Wimbledon (7) - 2003-2007, 2009, 2012

US Open (5) - 2004-2008

Federer's fifth Australian Open title:

- Comes back from a six-month injury lay-off to win the 2017 Australian Open and at 35, becomes the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title since Australia's Ken Rosewall won at Melbourne Park in 1972 at the age of 37.

- Playing in his 100th match at the Australian Open, Federer becomes the first male player to win five titles at three different Slams.

- He is just the fourth person in the Open era to defeat four top-10 seeds in a single Slam to win the title. Federer defeated Tomas Berdych, Kei Nishikori and Stan Wawrinka in addition to Nadal. [The other three are Mats Wilander (French Open 1982), Bjorn Borg (French Open 1978) and Guillermo Vilas (French Open 1977).]

- After leading by two sets to one in Grand Slam finals, Federer has now registered nine wins, and has lost only one match. The only loss came at the hands of Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open 2009.

- Since 1990, Australian Open finalists have split the opening two sets 14 times. The winner of the third set won all 14 finals. Federer's win ensured that the trend continued.

- The win also means that in the Federer-Nadal rivalry the player who wins the first set has gone on to win the last 14 finals.

- Federer becomes lowest ranked Grand Slam champion since World No 44 Gaston Gaudio at French Open 2004

- Federer sets Open era record for longest-wait between two Australian Open titles – seven years, beating Andre Agassi's and Boris Becker's marks of five years between titles.

Federer's Playing Career:

- Bursts on to the scene in 2001 when he ends Pete Sampras's 31-match winning streak at Wimbledon in the fourth round before losing in quarter-finals.

- In 2003, becomes the first Swiss man to win a Grand Slam after beating Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final.

- Only man to win five consecutive titles at two different Grand Slams – Wimbledon and US Open.

- First man to win the Wimbledon-US Open double four years in a row.

- Only man in the professional era to win three consecutive majors twice in his career when he captured the 2007 Australian Open title.

- Matched Bjorn Borg's record of five consecutive Wimbledon titles in 2007.

- His run of reaching 10 consecutive Grand Slam finals was ended by Novak Djokovic in the 2008 Australian Open semifinals.

- The 2009 French Open crown made him the sixth man -- after Fred Perry, Don Budge, Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Andre Agassi -- to have won all four Grand Slam titles during his career. Nadal later became the seventh to achieve the feat. In 2016, Djokovic joined this club as well.

- Breaks American Pete Sampras's record of 14 Grand Slam titles with his 15th win in the 2009 Wimbledon final to reclaim the world number one spot from Nadal.

- Becomes the 23rd man to top the ATP rankings in 2004, and keeps the ranking for a record 237 consecutive weeks. By winning his seventh Wimbledon title, he also matches Sampras's record of spending 286 weeks as world number one.

- Holds a record run of 24 consecutive final victories, which was snapped when he lost 2005 Masters Cup final to David Nalbandian. Finished the season with an 81-4 win-loss record.

- In 2006, he reached all four Grand Slam finals, winning in Australia, Wimbledon and the US among a haul of 12 titles and a 92-5 win-loss record.

- Has a professional era record of 65 consecutive wins on grass, which was ended by Nadal in the 2008 Wimbledon final.

- Won an Olympic men's doubles gold medal with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games. Also won the silver medal in men's singles at the 2012 London Games.

