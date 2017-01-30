Roger Federer, Serena Williams and all the other Australian Open 2017 champions

Roger Federer, right, and Rafael Nadal hold their trophies after Federer won their men's singles final at the Australian Open. AP
Roger Federer kisses the Norman Brookes Challenger Cup after defeating Rafael Nadal. The Australian Open 2017 is his 18th Grand Slam title. AP
Roger Federer won his 5th Australian Open title at the age of 35, beating his old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. AP
Serena Williams holds her trophy after defeating her sister Venus during their women's singles final at the Australian Open. AP
Serena Williams, right, is embraced by her sister, Venus, after Serena won the women's singles final at the Australian Open.
Serena Williams won a record 23rd Grand Slam women’s singles title, taking her seventh Australian Open crown with a 6-4 6-4 victory over sister Venus. AP
Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal each claimed their maiden Grand Slam title after ousting second seeds Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig 6-2, 6-4 in the mixed doubles final. AP
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova hold the trophy after defeating Andrea Hlavackova and Peng Shuai 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open. AP
John Peers became the first Australian man to lift a Grand Slam men’s doubles title since 2005, after teaming with Henri Kontinen to fend off the challenge of the Bryan Brothers 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Australian Open. AP