Roger Federer lifts 5th Australian Open trophy with win over Rafael Nadal

by FP Sports Jan, 30 2017 IST
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal pose with their trophies, with former Australian tennis player Rod Laver. The three legends of the sport have won 43 Grand Slam titles between them.
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title at the age of 35, beating his old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Reuters
Roger Federer holds up the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning his men's singles final match against Rafael Nadal. Reuters
Roger Federer waves to fans as he holds his Australian Open trophy at Carlton Gardens in Melbourne. Reuters
A woman takes a selfie with Roger Federer as he holds the trophy during a photo call the morning after he won the men's singles final at the Australian Open. Reuters
Roger Federer stands in front of members of the media with his trophy during a photo call the morning after he won the men's singles final at the Australian Open. Reuters
