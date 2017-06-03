Roger Federer announces he will make his comeback at Stuttgart Open on 14 June

You are here:
SportsReutersJun, 03 2017 19:14:41 IST

Switzerland's Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on 14 June, ending his 10-week break from the sport, the tournament's director said.

Federer kisses the Australian open trophy - his fifth and 18th major overall. AP

Federer returned from a six-month injury break to win the Australian Open in January, but skipped the entire claycourt season, including the French Open, to focus on preparing for Wimbledon.

Federer will play in the Stuttgart and Halle grasscourt events before travelling to London to begin pursuit of a record eighth Wimbledon title, Stuttgart tournament director Edwin Weindorfer said.

Roger Federer's decision to skip the May 28-June 11 claycourt major, to help prolong his career, had been applauded by Boris Becker, who believed the decision meant the Swiss will be a strong favourite at Wimbledon.

 


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 07:14 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 07:14 pm

