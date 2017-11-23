Robert Kubica to test for Williams, hopes to return to Formula One after seven-year absence

London: Robert Kubica will test for Williams in Abu Dhabi following Sunday's season-ending grand prix as he bids to return to Formula One seven years after partially severing his right arm in a crash.

The Polish driver, 32, will take part in a two-day tyre test along with Russian Sergey Sirotkin as the British-based team determine their line-up for 2018.

Canadian Lance Stroll is already confirmed for next season but Felipe Massa's impending retirement leaves a vacancy.

Daniil Kvyat, Pascal Wehrlein, Britain's Paul di Resta and Sirotkin are potential candidates but Kubica leads the way and has the chance to complete a remarkable comeback to the sport.

It will be Kubica's third test for Williams following run-outs at Silverstone and the Hungaroring. He also tested for Renault earlier this year but the French team had reservations about his fitness and opted to sign Carlos Sainz instead.

"The test is aimed at evaluating 2018 candidate tyres on behalf of the Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli," Williams said in a statement.

"Williams are excited to have this opportunity to assess the new tyres across such an interesting array of drivers: Lance, as confirmed race driver for 2018, Robert with his huge experience, and Sergey as a very promising young talent in Formula One."

Kubica, who won one grand prix, has not raced in F1 since 2010 but returned to rallying following his accident.