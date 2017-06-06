Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu in a spot of bother after teen's death

Rio Paralympics gold medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu has found himself in a spot of bother after a dead teenager’s family has alleged that the high jumper had a hand in his death which comes a day after the two were involved in an argument.

The 19-year-old, identified as Satish Kumar, was found dead near a railway track in Tamil Nadu's Salem district. He had collided with Mariyappan’s parked car a day earlier, which led to the squabble.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the railway police are investigating the circumstances of the death even as Mariyappan, who won the gold medal in the men's high jump T-42 category at the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics, claimed that he was being framed.

He added that people were trying to make use of Satish's death to extort money from him.

The Mirror report added, Satish had fled from the scene after bumping into the car. This led an irate Mariyappan to go to Satish's house to confront him, where the teenager’s mother assured him to pay up for the damages.

A Times of India report added that Mariyappan had snatched Satish's cellphone while leaving. Late that night, Satish reportedly went to Mariyappan's house to take back the cellphone but never returned home.

Mariyappan told reporters in Chennai that Satish had attempted suicide few months ago due to 'love failure'. His claims were backed to an extent by the local police who said that Satish was a 'drunkard', who had attempted suicide about five months ago.​