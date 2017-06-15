You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. Ricoh Open: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky bow out in the quarterfinals to end India's challenge

Ricoh Open: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky bow out in the quarterfinals to end India's challenge

SportsPTIJun, 15 2017 18:07:27 IST

New Delhi: Indian challenge ended at the ATP250 Ricoh Open with the quarterfinal defeat of Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky while the fast-rising team of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja fell at the first hurdle.

File image of Indian tennis player Leander Paes plays a shot during a training session at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on February 2, 2017. The three-day David Cup Tennis . AFP PHOTO

File image of Indian tennis player Leander Paes. AFP

Paes and his American partner Lipksy went down fighting 4-6 4-6 against the second seeded pair of Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram in the Euro 660, 375 grass court tournament in s- Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

The unseeded Indo-American pair of Paes and Lipksy had beaten Steve Darcis and Gilles Muller before sealing a quarterfinal berth.

Left-handed Sharan and Raja, who reached the pre-quarterfinals at the French Open, lost 3-6 4-6 to Andre Sa and Michael Venus.

Meanwhile in the singles events, Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to second round of the Challenger event at Citta di Caltanissetta, Italy with a 6-2 4-6 7-6(6) win over Austria's Sebastian Ofner.

The Indian Davis Cup player next faces Kazakhatan's 126th- ranked Mikahil Kukushkin.

At the Lisbon Open, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his opening round 5-7 4-6 Joao Domingues.


Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:07 pm | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 06:07 pm

Also See








Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 18PAK Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores