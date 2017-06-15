Ricoh Open: Leander Paes-Scott Lipsky bow out in the quarterfinals to end India's challenge

New Delhi: Indian challenge ended at the ATP250 Ricoh Open with the quarterfinal defeat of Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky while the fast-rising team of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja fell at the first hurdle.

Paes and his American partner Lipksy went down fighting 4-6 4-6 against the second seeded pair of Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram in the Euro 660, 375 grass court tournament in s- Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

The unseeded Indo-American pair of Paes and Lipksy had beaten Steve Darcis and Gilles Muller before sealing a quarterfinal berth.

Left-handed Sharan and Raja, who reached the pre-quarterfinals at the French Open, lost 3-6 4-6 to Andre Sa and Michael Venus.

Meanwhile in the singles events, Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to second round of the Challenger event at Citta di Caltanissetta, Italy with a 6-2 4-6 7-6(6) win over Austria's Sebastian Ofner.

The Indian Davis Cup player next faces Kazakhatan's 126th- ranked Mikahil Kukushkin.

At the Lisbon Open, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his opening round 5-7 4-6 Joao Domingues.