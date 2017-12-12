Reliance Foundation's Junior NBA program to engage with 4.5 million youngsters and coaches

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the return of the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA program for the fifth consecutive year. The expanded program runs through March 2018 and is expected to engage over 4.5 million youth and 4,500 physical education instructors and coaches in 34 cities nationwide.

The program is a comprehensive youth basketball initiative that applies the values of basketball to positively impact the lives of Indian boys and girls.

“Between the launch of the NBA Academy India, the opening of NBA Basketball Schools in Mumbai and Delhi, and our largest Junior NBA program in the country to date, we are more focused than ever on growing basketball among young Indian boys and girls at all levels,” said NBA India Vice President & Managing Director Yannick Colaco. “The Reliance Foundation shares our commitment to holistic development through sports and teaching the values of the game, including teamwork, leadership and respect.”

The program, which is free for all participants, includes individual skills competitions; a timed circuit-based challenge incorporating dribbling, passing and shooting; and 5-on-5 competitions. The top performers from each in-school skills competition will qualify to attend the city-wide skills challenge, and the finalists from each citywide skills challenge will compete at the City Finals in 2018.

The Junior NBA Coaches Academy will train local coaches from partner schools.

During the 2016-17 season, the NBA reached more than 18 million youth in 53 countries through its youth participation initiatives.