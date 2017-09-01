Reliance Foundation Young Champs awarded highest rating by AIFF, becomes No 1 grassroots academy

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation Young Champs, the residential football scholarship academy based in Navi Mumbai, has been adjudged as the number 1 grassroots academy in the country by the All India Football Federation.

The Academy Accreditation process carried out by AIFF for 2017/18 awarded the highest rating of '4 Star' to Reliance Foundation Young Champs, said a media release.

It is the first football academy in the country to receive the highest rating order since the commencement of Academy Accreditation process by AIFF in 2015.

The highest citation by AIFF has come just 48 hours after Reliance Foundation was conferred the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2017 for Sports For Development initiatives at grassroots level across India.

"Two accolades in the span of two days is recognition of our efforts towards sports development through grassroots initiatives, talent scouting, nurturing and defining path for our youth to take up sports professionally," said the Foundation's spokesperson.

A total of 48 talents (11 to 14 years) scouted through Indian Super League Clubs' grassroots programme are presently being trained at its Navi Mumbai base.

Recently, 13-year-old Kshitij Singh, a Reliance Foundation Young Champs prodigy has been signed by Holland-based NEC Nijmegen club for its under 15 youth squad.

In 2016, 22 Young Champs were invited by the Premier League for a 12 day tour to train and compete with 9 academy teams - Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Reading, Aston Villa, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, the release added.