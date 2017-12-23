Preview: Real Madrid entertain FC Barcelona in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday lunchtime in what is arguably the most important game of the season so far for both sides.
Madrid go into the game as newly crowned world club champions but 11 points behind Barca in the race for the league title with a game in hand, reports Xinhua news agency.
A win for Zinedine Zidane's men would put them back into the title race, but defeat would give Barca a 14 point advantage, which even at this stage of the season would surely be too much for Real Madrid to claw back. They would have to turn their attention to overtaking second placed Atletico, who could be eight points ahead of them by kick off.
There has been a controversy surrounding the game, not least about the kick off time, which is scheduled for prime-time in the lucrative Asian market, but at a bad time for Spanish fans, many of whom will be travelling home for Xmas or doing their last minute shopping.
Sources from Barcelona have said that they will not form a guard of honour for Madrid, despite the success last week in Abu Dhabi.
Barca have long term injuries Rafinha and Ousmane Dembele, while Gerard Deulofeu and Paco Alcacer are also out with muscle problems, but Jordi Alba eased fears he would miss out when he returned to training with the rest of the squad on Thursday.
Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo is a minor worry for Madrid as he trained alone for the second day, but there is little doubt he will continue his partnership with Karim Benzema.
Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Marcelo all return after suspension and the big question mark for Zidane is whether or not Gareth Bale is fit to start and who to leave out if he is.
Meanwhile Barca's starting 11 is likely to see Mark Ter Stegen in goal, Alba, Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen and Sergi Roberto in defence with a four man midfield consisting of Paulinho, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic, while Luis Suarez and Leo Messi will lead the line as the Liga Santander looks to end 2017 on a high note.
FULL LINE-UPS
Real Madrid XI: Keylor Navas (GK), Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (C), Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen (GK), Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Thomas Vermaelen, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta (C), Paulinho, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi
That's it from us. A fine win for Barcelona that puts them firmly in charge of the La Liga title race. Keep following Firstpost for all the news, updates and reactions from the world of football
FULL TIME! Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona
An emphatic victory for Barcelona over ten-man Real Madrid. Lionel Messi ran the show again in the second half as Real Madrid capitulated. With Barcelona moving 14 points clear off Real Madrid the title challenge is all but over for the defending champions
GOAL! Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona
Alex Vidal adds icing on the cake
Three minutes of stoppage time at the Bernabeu
85' Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona
Real throwing the kitchen sink at the Catalans but Ter Stegen has stood tall. Time is running out for Real Madrid and it seems their chances of retaining the La Liga title are disappearing
80' Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona
Big saves at both ends. Ter Stegen keeping out Ronaldo and Bale before Keylor Navas keeping Madrid's faint hopes alive in this game. Asensio has made a difference since coming on for the home side, but nothing to show for it. Barcelona carrying a genuine threat on the counter
DOUBLE SAVE! Ter Stegen with two saves. First from Ronaldo from close range and later from from Bale from long range
75' Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona
Zidane has rung the changes and he is clearly going for it. Defensive midfielder Casemiro is removed for Asensio. Modric and Toni Kroos will seet deep in midfield and allow the front four to have a go. However Barcelona are in control of the game and the ten men of Real Marid will have to work very hard to change matters dramatically from here on
Real changes:
Casemiro OFF Asensio ON
Kovacic OFF Gareth Bale ON
70' Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona
Real Madrid have completely lost their composure in the second half. Barcelona did well to stay in the game in the first half and made the necessary adjustments in the second. The visitors are firmly in the driver's seat against ten-man Madrid and it could get worse for Zinedine Zidane's side
LEGEND!
Real Madrid change: Nacho ON Karim Benzema OFF
GOAL! Real Madrid 0-2 Barcelona
Lionel Messi dispatches the penalty and Barcelona have doubled their advantage. Real Madrid have self-destructed in this second half
PENALTY TO BARCELONA!
Dani Carvajal is sent off for deliberate handball.
Yellow card for Sergio Ramos for hitting out at Luis Suarez. Tempers boiling at the Bernabeu
55' Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona
Barcelona took the sting out of Real Madrid with a good spell of possession early in the second half and were instantly rewarded. Madrid who dropped their intensity were punished by Barcelona whose sharp counter-attack split the home side's defence wide open. Barcelona in control of the game now
GOAL!! REAL MADRID 0-1 BARCELONA.
LUIS SUAREZ SCORES! Barcelona with a crisp counter-attack open up the Madrid defence. A brilliant move culminates in Sergi Roberto squaring it to Suarez who has a simple tap in.
50' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
Barcelona trying to slow the game down and play the game at a tempo that suits their possession-based football. Real Madrid making it very hard for the visitors to dictate play with their intensity and closing down
No changes made by either side for the second half
Second half resumes. Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
The players are coming on to the field for the second half. The action is about to resume
HALF TIME: Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
An intense half of football comes to a close at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid have certainly edged it but Barcelona have had few chances of their own. The scoreline suits the visitors but Madrid will come harder in the second half
CHANCE! Benzema heads wide from a Marcelo cross. Real making a late push in the first half
40' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
It's end to end stuff now. Paulinho forces a save from Keylor Navas before Real threaten on the counter. The game is stretched and both teams wouldn't mind the half time whistle at this moment.
35' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
The game is opening up. Barcelona with a chance through Paulinho, then Real Madrid have two of their own, first from Ronaldo whose shot is saved by Ter Stegen and later through Benzema who failed to apply finishing touches to a Ronaldo cross
SAVE! Paulinho is played in by a clever lofted pass from Lionel Messi and he almost gives Barcelona the lead. Navas brilliantly tips the shot over. Best chance for Barcelona so far
30' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
Madrid have used the flanks a lot better than Barcelona, but the away side's defence have held up pretty well so far. Barcelona need to up the intensity to get control of this game
The Ronaldo miss!
25' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
A more even game now. Barcelona slowly getting a foothold in the game. They certainly weathered the early storm.
20' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
Barcelona have managed to stem the flow of Real attacks and have seen a bit more of the ball, but the home side still looks sharper when going forward. The visitors looking to take the sting out of the game by keeping the ball, but they are struggling to pose any kind of threat
Yellow Card for Thomas Vermaelen who brings down the marauding Luka Modric in his tracks.
15' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
An injury scare for Barcelona as Andres Iniesta hobbled off the pitch but fortunately for the leaders he is back on the pitch. Real Madrid have penned the visitors in their own half. Barcelona have been pretty sloppy in the opening exchanges, giving the ball away too many times in the central areas
Andres Iniesta is back on the pitch. He is moving freely. That's good news for Barcelona
10' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
A few tackles flying in. The game is heating up. Real Madrid looking more threatening in the opening ten minutes. Ronaldo missed a sitter by his standards when Marcelo found him with a cut back after making a trademark overlapping run on the left flank. Barcelona are yet to find their feet in this game
Andres Iniesta is forced off the pitch after being injured in the build-up to the Real Madrid move. He is receiving treatment
CHANCE! Marcelo finds Ronaldo in space inside the box after making an overlapping run, but the Poruguese completely misses the ball. Barca survive
5' Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona
Real Madrid have come out all guns blazing. They are pressing Barcelona high up the pitch and the visitors have struggled to get their passing game going. Real Madrid had a goal disallowed in the first minute. The home side look hungry
SCARE! Real Madrid win an early corner and Ronaldo puts the ball in the back of the net after a flick from Sergio Ramos. But the linesman rightly rules it out for offside!