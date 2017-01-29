Ravindra Jadeja, wife Reeva Solanki involved in car accident in Jamnagar

All's not well for Ravindra Jadeja in his well-earned break after being rested for the Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) between India and England, as the Indian all-rounder, along with his wife, was involved in an automobile accident in Jamnagar, Gujarat on Friday.

Jadeja, who was among the leading wicket-takers for India during the recent Test series against England, was travelling in his car with wife Reeva Solanki when it collided with a two-wheeler. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Preeti Sharma, a student at Jamnagar's Vidyasagar Institute, according to a report on Hindustan Times.

While the reason behind the accident has not been ascertained as yet, with the car reported to have hit the two-wheeler from behind, Jadeja is said to have escorted the girl to a hospital after the latter sustained minor injuries. According to CricketCountry, Sharma was discharged from the hospital not long after.

Both Jadeja as well as leading Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been rested for the ongoing three-match T20I series against England, after having shared 54 wickets between themselves in the Test series towards the end of last year. As India rode on their exploits with the ball, and occasionally with the bat, the duo rose to the top of the ICC Test rankings, with Ashwin being crowned the No 1 bowler in the format.

India face England in the second T20I at Nagpur on Sunday, having surrendered the first match of the series meekly at Kanpur. For the first time in their tour so far, England were in control of the proceedings throughout the match. The bowlers bowled along a tight line and length to restrict the hosts to a modest 147/7, before captain Eoin Morgan hit a half-century to setup a seven-wicket win.