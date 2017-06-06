Ramkumar Ramanathan wins ITF Futures title after defeating America's Raymond Sarmiento

You are here:
SportsPTIJun, 06 2017 16:30:20 IST

Singapore: Indian player Ramkumar Ramanathan lifted the $ 15,000 ITF men's Futures tennis title after outplaying Raymond Sarmiento of the USA, currently ranked 371 in Men's singles, in straight sets in Singapore on Monday.

File image of Indian player Ramkumar Ramanathan . AFP

The top seeded Indian, who is presently ranked 269 in Men's singles, hardly broke a sweat on his way to a 6-2 6-2 win over the California-born Sarmiento, who was the second seeded player, in the final event  on Monday night.

It was the first title of the season for Ramkumar and 15th of his career.

Ramkumar, a regular in India's Davis Cup team, had recently competed in the qualifying event of the French Open.

He however, failed to make it to the main round of the Grand Slam tournament, the final of which will be played on 11 June.


Published Date: Jun 06, 2017 04:30 pm | Updated Date: Jun 06, 2017 04:30 pm

