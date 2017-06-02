Ramachandra Guha was unhappy with Virat Kohli's influence on selection of new coach, claims report

A day after eminent historian Ramachandra Guha resigned from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which is tasked with the responsibility to oversee the implementation of the Lodha Committee recommendations for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), more details regarding Guha's departure sprung up on Friday.

In a report in The Indian Express, quoted sources from the apex Indian cricket body revealed that Guha was unhappy with Indian captain Virat Kohli's interference in the selection of the next coach of the team.

The report noted that the historian had also shot an email to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on 25 May, informing him of his apprehensions. The report, however, added that Guha was not against the process of selecting the new coach but was against the cricket committee being influenced by Kohli.

“He didn’t mince words. He put it on mail that the captain and coaches are already deciding commentators, and if they are allowed to pick the coach of their own choice, they will soon be deciding the selectors, even the CEO,” the report quoted an official as saying.

The Supreme Court will hear Guha's plea who is to be relieved from the responsibility on 14 July.

A vacation bench of Justices MM Shantanagoudar and Deepak Gupta was informed by Guha's counsel that he had tendered his resignation on 28 May to Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators of BCCI. The court said a special bench was seized of the matter and the petition should therefore be filed in the registry.

Media reports on Thursday claimed that Guha's proximity to the current coach Anil Kumble and his academic commitments came in between his responsibilities as a member of the Committee of Administrators (COA).

However, with Kumble on a sticky wicket and impasse in BCCI unlikely to be over anytime soon, Guha may have considered it prudent to walk away.

Add to that, he wasn't particularly happy about the speculation surrounding Kumble who's future has become a matter of conjecture after reports emerged that there has been a rift between him and India captain Virat Kohli.

"He has a thorough knowledge of sport's history and is a learned man. But running cricket administration is a different ballgame. In any case, whether it's ICC or BCCI matters, it's Vinod Rai and Vikram Limaye, who were doing the hard yards," a senior BCCI official told PTI, after learning about his resignation.

COA was constituted on 30 January, 2017 after the BCCI was reportedly reluctant to implement the recommendations of the Lodha panel, which sought to bring much more transparency in the working of the world's richest cricket body. Senior functionaries of the board including president Anurag Thakur were told to resign before the apex court intervened in the clean-up process.

The COA also consists of former Auditor General of India Vinod Rai, former cricketer Diana Edulji and veteran banker and Managing Director and CEO of IDFC Limited Vikram Limaye.

The acclaimed historian has had little time for the COA and didn't attend half of its meetings due to his academic commitments.

With inputs from PTI