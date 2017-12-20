Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says government will privatise some stadia under SAI to improve quality of services

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said that the government will privatise some of the stadia under the Sports Authority of India to improve their administration and quality of services.

Rathore said the move was aimed at delivering better playing experience to the sportspersons.

"We are keenly thinking of privatising some of our stadia to have better operations in terms of delivering sports to the sportspersons. There was a general study on how the stadia can be improved. The fact is that there is need to improve the way stadia are administered," Rathore said.

"The stadia must have better quality of service and playing area. The sheer experience of playing needs to improve. The SAI was created before 1982 Asian Games to help in conducting the Games and looking after these stadia. The mandate has increased now from that time and I think it's time in today's world we bring in as many stakeholder as possible."

He said privatisation will be done through Corporate Social Responsibility or PPP (Public Private Partnership) model.

The Athens Olympics silver medallist was speaking at the launch of ELMS (Excellence in Learning and Mastering of Sports and Physical Literacy) Foundation, which aims at producing Physical Education experts, coaches, sports administrators to impart modern training to athletes across all levels.

He also announced that centres of the Central Sports University in Manipur will be set up in other cities.

"The brick and mortar of the sports university will be in Manipur but its training will be carried out in other cities also. Centres will be opened in other places where the same curriculum will be imparted," he said.

"We are tying up with Japan and Australia for physical education as well as for starting a bachelor programme on coaching in the Central Sports University in Manipur. We will have faculty from these countries stay in the country and we will have the technical know-how from these countries."

He said the ministry will start a programme as part of 'Khelo India' to develop coaches in the country.

"This will be at elite as well as basic/grassroot level. There will be coaches at grassroot level, developmental coaches, at community, college and elite level. We will tie up with international and Indian companies to build a basic standard based on which coaching education can be imparted to other coaches. We will start 'train the trainer programme'," said the minister.

"If better knowledge is available a sportsperson can start at a higher level right at the beginning. I am all for bringing experts from various fields into sports and managing sports as well."

Rathore said the ministry was spending a total of Rs 60 crore for the Khelo India National School Games, which begins on 31 January.

"Khelo India project will create sports infrastructure. It will be for the first time that the National School Games of U-17 level will be broadcast live from January 31. We are spending nearly Rs 60 crore collectively on bringing the Games to a level that is aspirational and memorable. We are covering 16 sports, including team sports and indigenous sports and priority sports."

"We will increase the number of sports every year. We will selecting 1000 athletes every year and that selection will be done by Arjuna and Dronacharya Awardees. We have put aside Rs 250 crore as the first sponsorship amount."

He said 2018 could be a turning point for India to become a better sporting nation.

"It is going to be a big year beginning with the Khelo India School Games, Commonwealth Games where we will win a lot of medals, then the young talent hunt programme for 8-14 age group children for the talents which will have the potential to win medals in 2024 and 2028 and then the Asian Games and then perhaps the Rural and Indigenous Games in November or December."

"The year 2018 will be full of sporting activities. The way the prime minister has focussed on the youth and sport of this country, I am quite confident this will be the turning point with every stakeholder coming together to make India a better sporting nation."

Asked about the recent elections of the Indian Olympic Association, he said, "The ministry of sports sends observers for all elections of NSFs and sports bodies. Our observer had gone there and probably must have submitted the report."

"The ministry will have a look at the report. If there are violations, the ministry will take action. If not, we will go by the rules."