Rahul Johri, MV Sridhar part of 5-member BCCI contingent to attend ICC meeting

New Delhi: The BCCI will have a heavy five-member contingent at the ICC Meeting in Dubai starting 2 February, with CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar to assist Committee of Administrators (COA) member Vikram Limaye.

While Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary along with Limaye has been appointed by the Supreme Court, it is Johri and Sridhar who possess in-depth knowledge about BCCI's position in commercial matters."

"Rahul and Sridhar are two people who are abreast with the happenings in ICC board meet. They will not attend but will certainly help Mr Limaye with his homework as a lot of commercial aspects are set to be decided," a source told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI selection committee meeting for the one off Test against Bangladesh was delayed by six hours after joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary was found ineligible to convene the meeting.

The meeting was supposed to be held at 12 noon but started at 6:00 pm after intense drama as Chaudhary, who was present at the five star facility, was not allowed as per chief of Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai's instruction.

The Supreme Court order clearly states that Committee of Administrators (COA) will be running with CEO working under them in all matters related to the board. It certainly makes Chaudhary persona non-grata as far as decision-making of the internal board matters are concerned.

It was Rahul Johri, the CEO who convened the meeting by video conferencing with skipper Virat Kohli joining from Bangalore via Skype.

Tuesday's incident proved that Chaudhary probably is not authorised to function as joint secretary and will go to Dubai as BCCI representative only as he has a thorough background knowledge that investment banker Vikram Limaye will be needing for future meetings.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra on 30 January had paved the way for the Indian cricket board's representation in the upcoming crucial ICC meeting starting from the first week of February by appointing cricket administrators Amitabh Chaudhary and Aniruddh Chaudhary of BCCI along with Limaye for the purpose.