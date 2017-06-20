Rahul Dravid offered two-year extension for India U-19 and India A coaching roles by CAC: Report

Even as the fate of Team India coach Anil Kumble hangs in the balance, U-19 and India A coach Rahul Dravid has been offered a fresh two-year contract extension. According to The Indian Express, the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, has made the decision to scrap the open interview process and not call for applications from interested candidates.

The report, however, added that details regarding the contract are yet to be finalised. The report quoted BCCI sources as saying that Dravid's tenure could be extended by two years since a clause in his contract allowed it. Dravid's 10-month contract with the India U-19 and India A teams had expired on 31 March, 2017.

An earlier report stated that Dravid, like every other candidate for the post of the U-19 and India A coach, would have to go through an interview process akin to the one Kumble will have to undergo to retain his role as India coach. However, with the contract allowing an extension, the CAC decided to extend Dravid's contract without calling for new applicants.

A final decision on Dravid will be taken during the Special General Body meeting, where his remuneration is also set to be finalised.

“The CAC has approved the two-year extension and now everything depends on money to be paid to Dravid. The earlier contract was for ten months and the board paid him more than Rs 4 crore. Now, a new contract with new salary has to be provided," The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

The former India captain came under some scrutiny after Ramachandra Guha raised the issue of Dravid's conflict of interest in a letter explaining the reasons behind his resignation to the head of the Committee of Administrators, Vinod Rai.

Dravid, while being the coach of the India U-19 and the India A teams, was also the mentor of the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid had responded to the allegation by asking for more clarity on the issue. "Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened," Dravid had told ESPNcricinfo on 9 June.

"By the BCCI's conflict of interest rules, I had absolutely no conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience," he added.

Fearing more controversy, Dravid had also excused himself from the U-19 team selection meeting for the England tour.

