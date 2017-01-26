Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University, says he wants to earn it

In a display of his unshakable integrity and character, former cricketer Rahul Dravid – The Wall – has declined to accept an honorary conferred on him by Bangalore University, saying that he would ‘like to earn the doctorate by completing a research in the field of sports.’

The University, in a press release, said that the under-19 coach had "in all humility declined to accept the degree".

"He (Dravid) has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree," the release said.

According to a Times of Indiareport, the University had suggested three names, including that of Dravid, to governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the chancellor of the university, for conferring the honorary doctorate. Vala had approved only Dravid's name.

The University had decided to award him the degree at their 52nd Annual Convocation ceremony on 27 January.

"We've learnt that he's reluctant to accept the award because he'd rather earn it. The honorary doctorate, however, is not gratis. It is a recognition we're awarding him for his contribution to sports," University vice-chancellor Thimme Gowda said.

This is not the first time that Dravid has refused an honorary degree as he previously turned one down from Gulbarga University.

The former Indian captain had played 344 ODIs for India scoring 10889 runs and 164 Tests scoring 13,288 runs.