Rafael Nadal wins fifth Madrid Open title, Simona Halep retains crown

by FP Sports May, 15 2017 IST
Rafael Nadal continued his impressive form heading into the French Open, winning his third straight title on clay with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the Madrid Open final. Reuters
The triumph at his home tournament gave Raafel Nadal his 72nd career title, and 52nd on clay. AP
Dominic Thiem put up an impressive challenge in his first ATP Masters final but fell just short. AP
This was Rafael Nadal's fifth title in eighth Madrid Open finals, and the first since 2014. His other titles came in 2005, 2010 and 2013. AP
Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem shake hands after posing with their trophies at the end of the match. Reuters
Simona Halep won her second straight Madrid title by defeating Kristina Mladenovic of France 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in nearly three hours. Reuters
This was Kristina Mladenovic's second straight final, and fourth of the year. AP
Simona Halep celebrates after defeating Kristina Mladenovic in the Madrid Open final. Halep became the first player to successfully defend the title since Serena Williams in 2013. AP
Simona Halep and Kristina Mladenovic pose after their match with their trophies. Reuters
