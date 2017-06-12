Rafael Nadal wins 10th French Open: A look at the numbers behind his La Decima at Roland Garros

A year after probably the lowest point of his career, Rafael Nadal sat in the same news conference seat on Sunday and described his 10th French Open title as one of his most special.

A crushing 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Stan Wawrinka on Court Philippe Chatrier made the 31-year-old Spaniard the most successful player at a single Slam in the professional era.

The fact that he had to wait three years to claim a 15th major title made it all the sweeter — as did the fact that uncle Toni — his coach since he was six – handed him the Coupe des Mousquetaires in an emotional ceremony.

Nadal had played down La Decima. But there was no doubt after the match what reclaiming the title on his beloved Parisian clay meant.

Here's a look at some stats that show why Nadal is such an invincible figure at French Open, the tournament he clearly cherishes the most.

Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros 2017

— went through the tournament without losing more than four games in a single set.

He lost 35 games in the entire tournament ...... I'm pretty sure I've lost my car keys 35 times this year ..... — andyroddick (@andyroddick) 11 June 2017

— dropped just 35 games in his seven matches at this year's tournament. Only Bjorn Borg, who lost 32 games at the 1978 French Open, had dropped lesser.

— has won the French Open without dropping a set for the third time. He did it in 2008 and 2010 before this tournament.

— became the first player in the Open Era to lift 10 titles at a grand slam tournament. Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl, Gustavo Kuerten and Roger Federer combined have the same number of French Opens.

— has more Roland-Garros titles than any other man, surpassing Henri Cochet's nine crowns in singles, doubles and mixed doubles combined. Overall, he trails Margaret Court’s all-time record of 11 titles at a single Grand Slam.

— bagged his 53rd claycourt title, four more than Argentine great Guillermo Vilas.

— has risen to World No 2, from No 4, in the rankings behind Andy Murray. Wawrinka maintains his World No 3 rank by edging Novak Djokovic who has now dropped to fourth.

What makes Nadal un-clayable!

— was 19 years old when he won his first title (2005 French Open) becoming the first teenager to win a Grand Slam singles title since Pete Sampras won the 1990 US Open.

— has never lost a French Open final.

— had 39 consecutive victories between 2010 and 2015 making it the longest unbeaten streak at Roland Garros. He toppled Bjorn Borg's record in 2009 when he reached 31 wins; the Swede had held the previous record with 28 consecutive matches won between 1978 and 1981.

— has a win-loss record of 79-2 at the French Open. His only defeats came against Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009 and in the 2015 quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic. He has a 97.53 per cent win rate, which is the best in the Open Era. Nadal leads Bjorn Borg, who comes in second with a 96.07% win rate at Roland-Garros.

— won his 10th titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Paris this year.

— has faced players from 22 countries across Europe, South America, North America, Oceania and Asia.

— has spent 168 hours and 11 minutes on court to secure his 10 trophies.

— trails only Roger Federer, who won Australian Open and opted out of the French Open, in Grand Slam title wins. With the French Open crown, Nadal went ahead of Pete Sampras. Top title winners in Open Era: Federer (18), Nadal (15), Sampras (14), Novak Djokovic (12), Roy Emerson (12), Borg and Rod Laver (11).

With inputs from Reuters