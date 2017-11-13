Rafael Nadal presented award for ending year as World No 1 at ATP Finals

London: Tennis player Rafael Nadal was presented the ATP World No 1 award on court at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who replaced Andy Murray of Britain at Number 1 on 21 August, has guaranteed the year-end No 1 ranking for a fourth time following 2008, 2010 and 2013.

Nadal, who received the award on Sunday, has enjoyed a stellar season, capturing six titles, including two Grand Slam in the French Open and US Open and two ATP Masters 1000s.

He is the oldest player to finish year-end Number 1 in the ATP world rankings history.

Speaking after receiving his year-end number one trophy following Roger Federer's match, Nadal said he is ready to give it a go against David Goffin.

"It has been a fantastic season, a very emotional one after all of the things I have been going through in the last couple of years with injury. See you tomorrow on court," he said.

The Spaniard will play his first match at the tournament for the top eight players in the world on Monday against Goffin. In the early match, Dimitrov will face Dominic Thiem.

With inputs from agencies