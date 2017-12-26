PV Sindhu says the experimental service law in badminton 'could have come at a better time'

New Delhi: Olympic and World Championship silver medallist PV Sindhu feels the experimental service law in badminton could have come at a better time.

According to the new rule, "the whole of the shuttle shall be below 1.15 metres from the surface of the court at the instant of being hit by the server's racket.

The law will be tested at next year's All England Open Championships.

"From my side its just that it could have come at a better time. A different tournament instead of the All England Championships because it is a very prestigious tournament for everybody," Sindhu said in New Delhi on Tuesday, when asked about the service experiment .

"As far as my service goes I am trying but it should not be much of problem. We just need to practice it out," she said.

Asked about the cramped international calendar, which has been slammed by top players like Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin, Sindhu said there is no point talking about it.

"The calender has already come out so we can not say we won't play. Of course its a very tough schedule with World Championship, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. I am going to pick and choose tournaments and plan with the coach accordingly."

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had earlier received a lot of flak after it made it mandatory for top shuttlers to play at least 12 tournaments in a revamped schedule for 2018.

However, Sindhu is not on the same page as some of the fellow players who suggested that badminton calendar should have tournaments like the tennis Grand Slams.

"I cannot comment about someone else, how they prepare for the tournament and they can't say about me. Some tournaments maybe are important for others while some are important for me," she said at a press conference, ahead of her team's PBL tie against Mumbai Rockets.

Talking about her much awaited clash with Nehwal, which did not take place due to the latter's injury, Sindhu said she was looking forward to playing against the fellow Indian.

"Even I was expecting she would play, I put the trump from my side."

"Trump plays a really important role, each point is important. In this formate because there are 15 points, anyone can win. From the first point you need to be focused," Sindhu said.