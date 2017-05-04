You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News
  3. PV Sindhu receives allotment of residential plot from Telangana government

PV Sindhu receives allotment of residential plot from Telangana government

SportsIANSMay, 04 2017 23:53:05 IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana government allotted a 1,000 square-yard plot to badminton star and 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao handed over the order of allotment of land to the two-time World Championships medallist at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's official residence.

Sindhu Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hands the allotment of land to PV Sindhu. Twitter: @ANI_News

Following her Olympic medal, the Telangana government had presented her a cash reward of Rs 5 crore and announced the allotment of a residential plot in Hyderabad.

The Andhra Pradesh government had presented her Rs 3 crore in cash and had offered a 1,000 square yard plot in Amaravati, the upcoming state capital near Vijayawada.

Both Telugu states had offered her jobs but in February. Sindhu's mother had said she is willing to accept the job offer of the Andhra Pradesh government.

Sindhu is expected to be appointed a deputy collector in Andhra Pradesh.

Since Sindhu was born in Hyderabad and her parents hail from Andhra Pradesh, both the states had claimed her as their own and vied with each other in showering rewards on her.


Published Date: May 04, 2017 11:53 pm | Updated Date: May 04, 2017 11:53 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 6SRH Vs RPS
2May 6DD Vs MI
3May 7RCB Vs KKR
4May 7KXIP Vs GL
5May 8SRH Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores