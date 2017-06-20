Pullela Gopichand says he can deliver better results if he has more power as national coach

In light of rumours that the Badminton Association of India is considering a rejig of the system, which would mean national coach Pullela Gopichand’s powers could be reduced, the 43-year-old has voiced his frustration at not having enough power.

“I wish I had more control and authority on things. I have delivered results with whatever players I’ve had. If I was given a chance to work with a larger group of players, the number of winners would have been much more.

"When I go to big events like the Olympics or Sudirman Cup, I’m not always in the loop about players’ injuries. I don’t know if my doubles teams are all match-fit. Someday I will be asked what sort of a national coach am I if I don’t know about my players’ fitness status. Are you still saying I am an all-powerful coach? I say, I have absolutely no power as a national coach. If I had more powers, I would deliver more results,” Gopichand told The Indian Express in an exclusive interview.

Gopichand also told The Indian Express said that the allegations against him “lacked substance”.

“It’s tricky because people who have no connect with the game want to take the biggest decisions in the sport. Those who are involved day-in-day-out and have a passion for badminton should logically be making these decisions,” he said.

Murmurs about conflict of interest have always dogged him, but Gopichand brushed aside concerns saying that he had done nothing wrong. He pointed out that over the last 20 years others like Prakash Padukone, SM Arif and Vimal Kumar who were part of the system too had academies of their own. Gopichand added that the current system need not be fixed as it wasn't broken. He added that more players were coming from his academy as they were working hard on them, and the system was working.