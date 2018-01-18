Pro Wrestling League: Mumbai Maharathi accuse organisers of 'cheating', withdraw from tournament

New Delhi: Accusing the organisers of "cheating" after being prevented from blocking the 74kg category, a miffed Mumbai Maharathi have pulled out of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL).

The Maharathi team alleged that Sakshi Malik had opted to block the wrestler in the 74kg category but was not allowed to do so by the organisers "in a clear violation of the rules".

It was the result of the 74kg category which shaped the final outcome of the contest as at 3-3, Praveen Rana got the better of Praveen Dahiya to seal the tie in favour of Veer Marathas.

"In a reaction to cheating by the organisers of the PWL, led by Sunil Yash Kalra, the CEO of ProSportify, the team owners of

Mumbai Maharathi have decided to withdraw from the 3rd edition of the PWL with immediate effect," a press release said.

"While the team management has taken in its stride several instances of mismanagement and operational glitches by the league organisers, they reacted strongly to the incident that occurred at the toss between Mumbai Maharathi and their opponents," it added.

Further expressing their anguish, Maharathi said they were well within the rules to block the 74kg category.

"According to the rules, one weight category cannot be blocked for consecutive matches and for a total of 2 out of the 5 league matches.

Mumbai Maharathi had blocked the 74kg category in their first encounter and now sought to do so in their third encounter, adhering to the rules, but the league organisers stepped in to twist the rules and thwart Mumbai Maharathi," they said.