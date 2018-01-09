Pro Wrestling League 2018: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

The third edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), featuring over 20 Olympic and World Championship medallists, will start on Tuesday with a mouth-watering clash between Delhi Sultans and Mumbai Maharathi. The league, which has six teams, will run for 18 days culminating in the finale on 26 January.

This time the biggest attraction in the league will be the presence of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was the costliest pick in the auction. Other big name players include Vinesh Phogat, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Olympic champ Marwa Amri. Both Sushil (Delhi) and Sakshi (Mumbai) will be in action on the opening day.

Here's all you need to know about catching all the action from the Pro Wrestling League:

When and where will the Pro Wrestling League be played?

The Pro Wrestling League will be played from 9-26 January at New Delhi's Siri Fort Sports Complex. Delhi Sultans will take on Mumbai Maharathi in the tournament's opener.

How do I watch Pro Wrestling League live?

The tournament will be broadcast on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD.

What time will live coverage of the PWL start?

The live coverage of the PWL 2017 begins at 6.50 pm.

Where can I follow the match online?

The bouts will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com.