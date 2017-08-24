Pro Kabaddi League 2017: UP Yoddha hold Tamil Thalaivas to stop the rot, Haryana Steelers edge Dabang Delhi

Lucknow: Hosts UP Yoddha finally managed to break their four-match losing streak, holding Tamil Thailavas 33-33 in a nail-biting Zone B clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Promising raider Rishank Devadiga scored 14 points for the hosts while skipper Ajay Thakur contributed with 10 points for the Thalaivas.

The Yoddhas are still on top of the table in Zone B with 25 points after 10 games whereas Thalaivas are languishing at the bottom of the table with 14 points from six games.

The home team had themselves to blame for squandering their first half lead as the visitors cashed in on another poor effort from the UP defenders to tie the match in the dying minutes.

The hosts started with a 3-0 lead as Rishank scored with a three-point raid in the first minute.

It took the visitors four minutes to register their first point as Vineet Kumar made a successful raid but the Yoddhas didn't take their foot off the pedal and led 7-2 after five minutes.

In the eighth minute, the Yoddhas inflicted an all out to extend their lead to 12-3, thanks to Rishank's super raiding form.

For the Thaliavas, Ajay Kumar was a bit subdued in the first half but Amit Hooda kept their defence going to end the first half trailing 11-19.

The visitors got their act together in the second half as skipper Thakur led from the front to score two raid points in three minutes and reduce the gap to 14-19 after 23 minutes.

Thakur then helped his team inflict an all out in the 24th minute to level the scores at 19-19.

Sensing the danger at yet another loss, home skipper Nitin Tomar scored two points in two minutes but still trailed 21-23 after 29 minutes.

Rishank got the home side back into the game, scoring with a two-point raid as the Yoddhas lead 26-24 after 30 minutes.

Both teams exchanged a couple of raid and tackle points to level the game at 27-27 after 33 minutes.

With less than three minutes to go, the Yoddhas scored a raid and tackle point to lead 32-31 and looked on course to register their first win of the home leg.

But there was still some drama left till the last minute when Vineet Kumar made a successful raid in the dying seconds before the Thalaivas scored a tackle point to tie the match.

Haryana pip Delhi in close PKL contest

Haryana Steelers pipped Dabang Delhi 27-25 in a Zone A contest of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The match started on an even note as the scoreboard read 3-3 six minutes into the first half but Haryana surged ahead in quick time, courtesy Deepak Dahiya's quick reflexes, getting them a two-point advantage.

This was followed by four empty raids as both the teams played it smart, but Vikas Khandola's successful raid helped Haryana break the deadlock and increase the gap to 8-3 before making it 12-3.

Delhi managed to reduce the gap with their Iranian import Abolfazl Maghsodlou bagging two points to make it 12-5 but Surjeet's successful raid made it 14-5 in favour of the Haryana boys.

With five minutes remaining in the half, Abofazl sensed the urgency to pick two quick points as the scoreline read 15-7 even as Haryana consolidated their position by adding two more points.

Delhi made amends for their poor raiding by picking two more points as the first half ended 17-9.

Coming back, Delhi upped the ante collecting four quick points to reduce the margin to 13-17 before squaring it off at 19-19.

With 10 minutes to go, Haryana surged ahead with two quick points to make it 21-19 but Abofazl once again proved his utility with a successful raid to make it 21-20.

The match could have gone either way with Delhi coming back brilliantly to make it 24-22 before gaining one more point, thanks to raider Abofazl's brilliant move.

With two minutes remaining, Delhi skipper Meraj Sheykh made it count with another successful raid to make it 25-24, keeping the crowd on their feet.

In the dying minutes of the game, Haryana surged ahead picking two quick points and took full advantage of Meraj's unsuccessful raid to register their third win in the tournament.