Pro Kabaddi League 2017: U Mumba defeat Haryana Steelers to win first home game

Mumbai: Captain Anup Kumar and raider Shrikant Jadhav combined to score 14 points as U Mumba beat Haryana Steelers 38-32 in a Pro Kabaddi match on Wednesday.

Haryana Steelers paid the price for their lacklustre first half performance and their defence also struggled to score points.

Anup Kumar scored eight points for U Mumba whereas Vikas Kandola took nine points for Haryana Steelers.

U Mumba now have 24 points from 10 games and are third in Zone A whereas Haryana Steelers are fourth with 23 points from seven games.

Both teams began the match on equal footing by trading raid and tackle points as it was 2-2 after two minutes.

Shrikant Jadhav made a successful raid in the fifth minute as U Mumba led 5-2. Anup Kumar extended U Mumba's lead to 7-2 with his first successful raid in the sixth minute.

Vikas Kandola scored two points for Haryana Steelers as they trailed 4-7. Kashiling Adake quickly restored U Mumba's advantage with a two-point raid in the ninth minute.

U Mumba inflicted the first all out of the match in the 11th minute to lead 15-10. Shrikant Jadhav extended U Mumba's lead to 18-10 as he scored with a three-point raid.

Haryana Steelers scored three points in five minutes to reduce the deficit to 13-18 in the 15th minute. U Mumba went into the break leading 20-15 as Haryana Steelers showed signs of making a recovery.

The home team began the second half strongly and led 23- 16 after 22 minutes. Haryana Steelers inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to trail 22-25.

Haryana further reduced the gap to just single point as they sent Kashiling Adake to the bench in 25th minute. Deepak Kumar Dahiya made a successful raid in the 29th minute as Haryana Steelers levelled the match at 29-29.

U Mumba took control of the game in the next minutes as they scored tackle points to lead 34-30 after 34 minutes.

Shrikant Jadhav scored with a raid point in the 36th minute as U Mumba led 35-30. U Mumba defence held on strongly as they did not allow Steelers' raiders to score points in the last five minutes to win 38-32.