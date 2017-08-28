Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors tame Bengaluru Bulls; U Mumba suffer 3rd succesive loss

Mumbai: An impressive show by Bengal Warriors helped them outplay Bengaluru Bulls 32-26 to register their first win of the Mumbai leg in the season five of Pro Kabaddi League this evening.

It was a fourth win for Bengal in eight games while the Bengaluru side registered their sixth loss in 10 matches in Zone B of the tournament. Skipper Surjeet Singh (eight points) and South Korean Jang Kun Lee (six points) starred in Bengal's win. On Friday, Bengal had tied with Patna Pirates 36-36.

Lee picked up a successful raid to give Bengal the opening points while Harish Naik also did a similar raid to make it 1-1 for Bengaluru. It was a do or die raid in the fifth minute and Gurvinder Singh fetched three points for his team to turn it into a super raid to make the scores 4-2 in favour of the southern team. A two-point successful raid by Deepak Narwal helped Bengal bridge the gap and make it 4-4.

A successful raid by Ashish Kumar and an unsuccessful attempt by Narwal meant that Bengaluru marginally surged ahead at 7-5. But from there on, it was a Bengal show all the way. They soon picked up four points via two super tackles to make it 9-8.

After 19 minutes Bengal were leading 11-8, but Bengaluru pulled a point back at the halfway stage after their defence ensured that Bhupinder Singh’s raid went in vain.

After the break, a super raid by Virender for Bengal gave his team four points to take them ahead, and Lee inflicted another successful raid to all out the opposition and extend the lead to 20-11.

The southern outfit did try and make a comeback, but Bengal were clearly the better side and registered a comfortable victory by eight points.

A red card to Ravindra Pahal of Bengaluru shifted the momentum in Bengal's favour.

In the second game, it was a third successive defeat for U Mumba as they lost to Dabang Delhi KC 32-33 in a closely contested match.

At the halfway mark, both the teams were tied at 17-17 after Mumba took initial lead 8-4 after first seven minutes. But Delhi, banking on successful raids by their skipper Meraj Sheykh (11 points in the match), made it 14-12 after 16 minutes.

Mumbai skipper Anup Kumar picked up a successful raid to level the scores at the halfway mark.

For Mumbai side, Darshan Kadian picked up two crucial points in his raid to make it 19-17, but Delhi soon made it 19-19 with 15 more minutes left in the game. A successful raid and tackle by Delhi meant they were leading 22-20. The Delhi side also inflicted an all out raid to extend their lead to 27-22.

Bajirao Hodage (four tackle points) also played a crucial role in Delhi's third win in eight games. The Mumbai side almost pulled back a heist but fell short by a point to register its sixth loss in nine games.