Premier League: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini faces ban after being found guilty of simulation

London: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has been charged over diving to win a penalty against Stoke City, the second Premier League player to be targeted under new rules aimed at stamping out cheating.

The 24-year-old Argentine went down when challenged by Erik Pieters and West Ham captain Mark Noble converted from the spot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead on Saturday.

The decision infuriated Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who is under intense pressure following the 3-0 home defeat, which leaves his side a single point above the Premier League relegation spots.

Lanzini has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, which is officially known as the "successful deception of a match official" — in this case referee Graham Scott.

Introduced this season, a simulation charge only comes when there is clear evidence a player has fooled an official into winning a penalty or getting an opponent sent off, either via a straight red card or second yellow.

Decisions are made, on a fast-track basis, by a panel comprising one ex-official, one ex-manager and one ex-player. All three review the video footage independently and a charge follows only when they are unanimous.

If the charge is accepted or upheld by an independent commission, the guilty player receives a two-match ban and any cards involved are rescinded.

Last month, Everton striker Oumar Niasse was banned for diving to win a penalty in his side's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

In Monday's Daily Mail newspaper, ex-referee Graham Poll wrote that he thought Lanzini would avoid a charge, describing it as "a bit of a dive but not an outrageous" one.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's game, Hughes said, "I've seen it again. The guy's dived. He's drawn the challenge. He's a clever player."

"It sounds like sour grapes when you talk about people getting punished retrospectively. It doesn't help us now," he added.