Premier League: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini faces ban after being found guilty of simulation

SportsAFPDec, 18 2017 20:31:07 IST

London: West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has been charged over diving to win a penalty against Stoke City, the second Premier League player to be targeted under new rules aimed at stamping out cheating.


The 24-year-old Argentine went down when challenged by Erik Pieters and West Ham captain Mark Noble converted from the spot to give the visitors a 1-0 lead on Saturday.

The decision infuriated Stoke manager Mark Hughes, who is under intense pressure following the 3-0 home defeat, which leaves his side a single point above the Premier League relegation spots.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Stoke City vs West Ham United - bet365 Stadium, Stoke-On-Trent, Britain - December 16, 2017 Stoke City's Erik Pieters fouls West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini and referee Graham Scott consequently awards a penalty REUTERS/Andrew Yates EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. - RC1F44AA87A0

Stoke City's Erik Pieters fouls West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini and referee Graham Scott consequently awards a penalty. Reuters

Lanzini has until 1800 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge, which is officially known as the "successful deception of a match official" — in this case referee Graham Scott.

Introduced this season, a simulation charge only comes when there is clear evidence a player has fooled an official into winning a penalty or getting an opponent sent off, either via a straight red card or second yellow.

Decisions are made, on a fast-track basis, by a panel comprising one ex-official, one ex-manager and one ex-player. All three review the video footage independently and a charge follows only when they are unanimous.

If the charge is accepted or upheld by an independent commission, the guilty player receives a two-match ban and any cards involved are rescinded.


Last month, Everton striker Oumar Niasse was banned for diving to win a penalty in his side's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

In Monday's Daily Mail newspaper, ex-referee Graham Poll wrote that he thought Lanzini would avoid a charge, describing it as "a bit of a dive but not an outrageous" one.

Speaking to reporters after Saturday's game, Hughes said, "I've seen it again. The guy's dived. He's drawn the challenge. He's a clever player."

"It sounds like sour grapes when you talk about people getting punished retrospectively. It doesn't help us now," he added.


Published Date: Dec 18, 2017 08:31 pm | Updated Date: Dec 18, 2017 08:31 pm



