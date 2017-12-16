Premier League: West Ham United will look to strengthen the squad in January, says manager David Moyes

West Ham United will look to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window and recruit players who can make an immediate impact on the struggling Premier League side, manager David Moyes has said.

West Ham are 19th in the league with just three wins in 17 games. They have built momentum since Moyes’ appointment last month, beating Chelsea and drawing with Arsenal in their last two matches to go level on points with West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace above them.

"I hope it is busy, the January window," Moyes told a news conference. "In recent years, it has not been as busy as people had made it out to be. But it is not the easiest month (to do transfer business)."

"I would like to add to the squad if we can do. I think it is really important that we try and get players who we think can make a difference and can give us people who can more or less go straight into the team. But that is not the easiest thing to do."

The London outfit’s push for safety will continue when they travel to 15th-placed Stoke City later on Saturday.